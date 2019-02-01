Traffic delays for three days as two roundabouts set to close

Traffic delays are expected in Thorpe St Andrew as two busy roundabouts are to close for three days.

The roundabouts on Dussindale Drive at the junctions with Chalgrove Field, Independent Way and Desborough Way will close for resurfacing from Saturday, February 16.

The work is scheduled to take three days but Norfolk County Council says this depends on the weather conditions.

During the resurfacing Dussindale Drive will be closed to all through traffic.

A diversion via Plumstead Road, Thunder Lane and the Ring Road will be in place.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The work will cost £74,000 and be carried out by Norfolk County Council.