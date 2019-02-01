Search

Advanced search

Traffic delays for three days as two roundabouts set to close

01 February, 2019 - 10:27
Traffic is expected in Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Traffic is expected in Thorpe St Andrew. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Traffic delays are expected in Thorpe St Andrew as two busy roundabouts are to close for three days.

Dussindale Drive in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: GoogleDussindale Drive in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

The roundabouts on Dussindale Drive at the junctions with Chalgrove Field, Independent Way and Desborough Way will close for resurfacing from Saturday, February 16.

The work is scheduled to take three days but Norfolk County Council says this depends on the weather conditions.

During the resurfacing Dussindale Drive will be closed to all through traffic.

A diversion via Plumstead Road, Thunder Lane and the Ring Road will be in place.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The work will cost £74,000 and be carried out by Norfolk County Council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Car fire on A11 result of four vehicle pile-up

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Late deadline day deals for former Norwich City duo at West Brom

Wes Hoolahan was in FA Cup action for West Brom at the weekend and has now signed a contract extension Picture: PA

Starbucks drive-through could be built on supermarket car park

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where the new Starbucks coffee shop development is being proposed for the southern section of the Asda car park. Picture: Google Images

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Have people lost their faith in politicians - whatever their views on Brexit?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about the Government's Brexit deal, in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Running column: Mark Armstrong on his Freethorpe 10 experience and his struggle with safety pins...

Mark Armstrong enjoyed his Freethorpe 10 experience. Picture: Sally Bliss
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists