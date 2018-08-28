Traffic delays after accident and lorry break down on A143

A broken down lorry and accident has caused traffic disruption on the A143. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Motorists are being warned to avoid the A143 near Harleston after an accident and a break down lead to major rush hour delays.

Officers from #Harleston are dealing with two incidents on Redenhall Road. One is a road traffic collision and the other is a broken down heavy goods vehicle. Please avoid the area @SouthNorfPolice pic.twitter.com/cM4WTTigid — Jason Selvarajah (@InspSelvarajah) 7 January 2019

Police were called late this afternoon to two incidents near the junction with Redenhall Road.

A broken down articulated heavy goods vehicle near the roundabout at the junction had caused tailbacks and traffic disruption.

A collision also occurred close to the scene added to delays.

The A143 is the major road linking Diss and Harleston to Bungay and further towards Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

