Search

Advanced search

Traffic delays after accident and lorry break down on A143

PUBLISHED: 17:01 07 January 2019

A broken down lorry and accident has caused traffic disruption on the A143. Picture: Norfolk Police

A broken down lorry and accident has caused traffic disruption on the A143. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Motorists are being warned to avoid the A143 near Harleston after an accident and a break down lead to major rush hour delays.

Police were called late this afternoon to two incidents near the junction with Redenhall Road.

A broken down articulated heavy goods vehicle near the roundabout at the junction had caused tailbacks and traffic disruption.

A collision also occurred close to the scene added to delays.

The A143 is the major road linking Diss and Harleston to Bungay and further towards Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Most Read

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

#includeImage($article, 225)

£50,000 donation to fund more Hospiscare services in Ottery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Benji the collie needs a forever home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Waitrose gives cafe cash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ottery rising! – Ottery St Mary in seventh heaven at East B Budleigh to make it nine successive league wins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

Flood warning issued for north Norfolk and Suffolk coastline

A flood warning has been issued for a stretch of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists