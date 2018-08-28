Search

Advanced search

Slow traffic through Great Yarmouth after abnormal load

PUBLISHED: 13:42 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 16 December 2018

Picture: Getty Images

Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Traffic came to a standstill on Acle Straight, off the A47 after an abnormal load was transported through Great Yarmouth today.

The road was closed just before 12pm as police escorted the heavy load through the area.

It was reopened just before 12.30pm as the abnormal load passed through.

Police warned of delays earlier this week as they prepared for the journey.

The abnormal load was moved from Sunderland to Great Yarmouth Port, South Beach Parade.

The road has since been reopened but traffic is still slow off Vauxhall roundabout.

Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

Four nurses from Norwich have thanked a kind stranger who picked up the bill for their Christmas meal. Pictured, (from left), are Jo Kluczykowska, 25, Sarah Knights, 30, Joy Eglington, 24, and Nancy Eglington, 28. Photo: Sarah Knights

Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

Police investgating after man found dead at Lidl in King’s Lynn

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Revealed: First look around Norfolk’s newest leisure resort

One of the lodges at Norfolk Woods, Darwin Escapes's new multi-million pound luxury resort and spa at Pentney Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Local Guide