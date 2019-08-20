Broken down lorry brings town to a standstill in rush hour

A lorry has broken down in Brandon. Picture: John Davies Archant

A broken down lorry has brought a town to a standstill.

Motorists are being warned to avoid Brandon, Suffolk, town centre after a lorry broke down at about 5pm on London Road.

Traffic is queueing from London Road to Mile End with overflow affecting Church Road and Rattle's Road.

Councillors in the town have been campaigning for a ban on lorries with many complaining about the amount of HGVs using the town centre since the creation of the A11.

Victor Lukaniuk, a town and county councillor for Brandon, said: "It [The A11] was supposed to alleviate traffic in Brandon but in fact, the situation is much worse."

