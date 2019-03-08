Search

Traffic at 10mph as lane shut on A47

PUBLISHED: 11:54 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 16 June 2019

Delays are expected following a lane closure on the A47 between Thickthorn and Harford Bridge. Picture: Google

Delays are expected following a lane closure on the A47 between Thickthorn and Harford Bridge. Picture: Google

A broken down vehicle has forced police to close a lane on the A47.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays with lane one of the eastbound A47 Norwich bypass closed between the A11 Thickthorn and A140 Harford Bridges junctions.

Police closed the lane at about 11.15am today (June 16). Recovery of the vehicle forced officers to close lane one is expected to take some time, prompting queues of backlogged traffic to build up.

Motorists reporting the incident said delays were increasing and traffic had been reduced to 10mph.

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map

