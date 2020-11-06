Search

Busy road into seaside town closed by crash

PUBLISHED: 17:15 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 06 November 2020

Police have closed Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Credit: Lowestoft Police

Archant

A key route into a seaside town has been forced to close following a crash between two vehicles.

Suffolk Police confirmed they were called to Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, Suffolk, shortly after 4pm on Friday alongside other emergency services.

The road is currently closed between Carlton Road Junction and Bloodmoor Roundabout on the Westbound carriageway only.

A spokesman for the police confirmed the following: “This is a two-vehicle RTC that occurred at just after 4pm, just south of the junction with Long Road.

“No serious injuries, but both vehicles require recovery which is why the road is currently closed.”

It’s expected the road will be able to re-open once recovery of the vehicles has taken place and advice to drivers is to find alternative routes.

