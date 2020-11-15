Three weeks of work to tackle junction flooding problems

Work is to be done to prevent a junction from flooding during heavy rain, but it will mean three weeks of disruption for drivers.

Drainage improvement works, costing £25,000, are due to begin at the junction of Britannia Way and Dereham Road in Costessey on Monday, November 23.

The work is due to be completed, weather permitting, within three weeks.

Norfolk County Council said that one lane westbound will need to be closed on the approach to the Britannia Way traffic lights.

The council said that access will be maintained to the estate at all times.

Drainage improvements will also be made to the pedestrian crossing to stop the problem of standing water there.

Temporary measures will be in place to allow people to continue to cross the road while the work is carried out.

The county council thanked people, in advance of the work, for their patience.