Road closing for three weeks for £21,000 pavement improvements

Church Road in Wreningham will be closed for three weeks over the summer holiday. Photo: Google Archant

A village road is set to be closed for three weeks to allow a new path to be laid.

Church Road in Wreningham will be closed from Monday, July 29, for three weeks while a kerb is installed to a section of a pedestrian path.

The road will be closed from west of Hethel Road to the public footpath, with pedestrian access throughout.

A diversion will be in place via Church Road, B1113 Norwich Road, C594 Wymondham Road, Gravel Pit Lane and Ashwellthorpe Road.

Highways warned people might need to use this diversion to access their homes.

A spokesman said: "This work is being carried out during the school holidays to minimise disruption.

The County Council thanks people for their patience whilst this work is carried out."

The work will cost the county council £21,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.