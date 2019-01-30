Search

Advanced search

Motorists warned to expect delays while three roads are closed

30 January, 2019 - 15:57
Three Cromer roads will be closed for two days. Picture: Google Maps

Three Cromer roads will be closed for two days. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays while three of Cromer’s busiest roads are closed to traffic for two days for carriageway resurfacing work to be carried out.

Work was due to start on Overstrand Road on Thursday, January 31, but the date has been put back to Monday, February 4.

The site is located at the double mini-roundabouts at the junctions with Cromwell Road and Mill Road.

During the resurfacing works Overstrand Road, Cromwell Road and Mill Road will be closed to all through traffic. Diversions will be in operation between 7am and 7pm each day.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times. Pedestrian access will be maintained while work is underway.

The work to replace the existing damaged road surface, which will cost £42,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and contractors.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lowestoft man found guilty of murdering love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White.

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists