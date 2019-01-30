Motorists warned to expect delays while three roads are closed

Motorists are being warned to expect delays while three of Cromer’s busiest roads are closed to traffic for two days for carriageway resurfacing work to be carried out.

Work was due to start on Overstrand Road on Thursday, January 31, but the date has been put back to Monday, February 4.

The site is located at the double mini-roundabouts at the junctions with Cromwell Road and Mill Road.

During the resurfacing works Overstrand Road, Cromwell Road and Mill Road will be closed to all through traffic. Diversions will be in operation between 7am and 7pm each day.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times. Pedestrian access will be maintained while work is underway.

The work to replace the existing damaged road surface, which will cost £42,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and contractors.