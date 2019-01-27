Search

Three people arrested after motorists test positive for drug driving

27 January, 2019 - 15:32
Police seized cannabis when they stopped a vehicle in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Three people have been arrested after motorists tested positive for driving while under the influence of drugs.

Police in Norwich arrested two people in the city on Saturday (January 26) night after a vehicle stop.

The pair were arrested after officers discovered cannabis and the driver tested positive for drug use.

And a driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving on the A11 at Thetford on Saturday night as well.

Police said that driver had also tested positive for cannabis use.

The arretsts came just days after Norfolk police revealed more people had tested positive for drugs and alcohol during their Christmas drink and drug driving campaign.

More than 180 people were arrested during the month-long campaign, which was launched on December 1.

In Norfolk, 1,140 breath tests were carried out with 72 people providing positive readings, while 97 people failed drug tests out the 180 conducted.

In addition, nine people were arrested for failing to provide a specimen while 11 people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

During the 2017 campaign, 947 tests were carried out with 81 drivers providing positive readings. Of the 172 drug tests conducted 56 drivers failed.

In addition, six people were arrested for failing to provide a specimen while 12 people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

This year again saw specific time slots at Norwich and Ipswich Magistrates’ Courts being reserved to deal with those caught drink or drug driving.

This effectively meant that offenders could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed whilst facing additional fines.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “It’s disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol, although it does appear to be a minority of motorists.

