Two rail ticket offices to close for three weeks

Greater Anglia is temporarily closing its ticket offices at Diss and Thetford stations due to low ticket sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant ©archant2016

Greater Anglia is set to temporarily close two of its Norfolk ticket offices following a lack of sales.

The rail operator will shut its offices at Diss and Thetford stations for three weeks from the week beginning Sunday, June 14, due to what it called “very low ticket sales”.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many customers have been heeding government advice to avoid travelling via public transport unless it is essential.

Those using rail services are being urged to travel at off-peak times, while wearing a face covering in stations and on trains will become mandatory from June 15.

From Sunday, July 5, all Greater Anglia ticket offices which have been closed are due to reopen.

Martin Moran, the operator’s commercial and customer service director, said: “We are anticipating a possible increase in customers at the beginning of July, when more businesses re-open and more people may need to travel to work by train.”

Passengers are encouraged to buy tickets online or using the Greater Anglia app where possible.