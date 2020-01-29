Search

'Disturbance un-avoidable' as busy level crossing closes for two weekends

PUBLISHED: 15:10 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 29 January 2020

Tennyson Avenue level crossing will be closed for two weekends Picture: Chris Bishop

A level crossing on a busy road will be closed for two weekends for engineering works.

Network Rail says the Tennyson Avenue crossing, near King's Lynn railway station, will be closed between midnight on Friday, January 31 and 4am on Monday, February 3.

It will also be closed over the same times between February 22 - 24.

Work is being carried out as part of a project to build new sidings at the station, to accommodate longer trains to and from Lynn.

A letter to people living around the ste from Network Rail says: "We will be providing a mini bus service taking pedestrians from one side of the level crossing to the other. There will be two mini buses running during this closure, both accessible with wheelchairs and push chairs."

The letter adds contractors will be using engineering trains to deliver materials to the sidings at Kings Lynn. "In the interest of safety, the engine will remain on for the duration of this work," it says. "We may also sound the train horn to let our workers know the train is about to move, so they can position themselves safely. The train will make various movements, to aid the offloading of materials.

"A tamper train will also be passing through the work site- a tamper train packs ballast the tracks. The nature of these works means that some disturbance is un-avoidable, but every effort is made by our team to minimise any unnecessary noise."

