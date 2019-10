Delays for rush-hour drivers on A140

The A140 where is passes through Long Stratton. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Delays are building on a major route through the county because of temporary lights in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are queues in both directions on the A140 at Long Stratton, with journeys heading into the city estimated to be delayed by roughly 20 minutes, and 15 minutes heading out of the city.

More to follow.

- Check our live traffic map for updates.