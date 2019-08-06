Search

Drivers warned of 'significant disruption and severe delays' during bridge works

06 August, 2019 - 14:08
Cross Keys Swing Bridge at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire Picture: Chris Bishop

Cross Keys Swing Bridge at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers face weeks of delays and diversions while a bridge which is one of the region's major gateways is repaired.

Details of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County CouncilDetails of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County Council

Work is due to the start on Cross Keys Bridge, at Sutton Bridge on Monday, September 23.

One lane of the swing bridge, which carries the A17 across the River Nene, will be closed.

Traffic will be diverted to the next nearest crossing, which is in Wisbech - adding more than extra 20 miles and around 40 minutes' delay to journeys.

Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire's assistant director for highways, said: "It's vital we make these repairs to ensure the bridge remains safe for people to use.

"It is over 10 years since the surface of the bridge was last replaced, and over that time it has worn down due to the high volumes of cars and HGVs using the route. We now need to put a new surface down to ensure the road can be used safely for years to come.

"In preparation for these works, we've spoken to local residents, businesses and bus services about the project - and they preferred to have the bridge open to two way traffic under traffic lights, in addition to a diversion route.

"We realise there will be significant disruption and severe delays in the area while the work is carried out, and would advise people to use the diversion route.

"We'd like to reassure residents that will do all we can to reduce the disruption, and get the work completed as quickly as possible."

There will be two periods of scheduled works on the bridge- the first for two days to prepare for and trial the new surface before the main scheme later in the month, and also to see if traffic management is effective. The second is for four weeks when the resurfacing works will be done.

The bridge, close to the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border, will still remain operational for marine traffic.

Built in 1897, at a cost of £80,000, the swing bridge originally carried a single carriageway road and railway line.

