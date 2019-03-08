Last minute road closure announced

Suton Road in Wymondham will be closed for two days while work is carried out on the drainage system. Photo: Google Archant

A last minute road closure has been announced in a Norfolk town centre.

Suton Road in Wymondham will close for two days from tomorrow (Wednesday, April 17) while the highway drainage system is cleaned.

The will be closed between Chestnut Drive and Suton Street with a diversion in place along Suton Street, Eleven Mile Lane and London Road and property access will be maintained.

The work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors at a cost of £600.