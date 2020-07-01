Search

Advanced search

Video

MP calling for safety improvements at railway crossing

PUBLISHED: 06:30 02 July 2020

The railway crossing on Marsh Lane, Worlingham. Picture: Google

The railway crossing on Marsh Lane, Worlingham. Picture: Google

Google

An MP is calling for improved safety at railway crossings after a near miss between a train and multiple cars.

MP Peter Aldous. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodMP Peter Aldous. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Peter Aldous, who represents Suffolk’s Waveney constituency, is pushing for high-level talks after the incident at the user-worked crossing in Worlingham, near Beccles, on June 8 at around 1.42pm.

These crossings are operated by people who use the road rather than through an automated system.

Suffolk county and district councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. Picture: Reece HansonSuffolk county and district councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mr Aldous said: “It is concerning. I will be bringing this up and talking about it with Network Rail and Greater Anglia.”

He added he needed to look into the issues surrounding railway crossing “as quickly as possible”.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has carried out an initial investigation into the incident which involved a train on the East Suffolk line travelling from Lowestoft to Ipswich.

A spokesperson for the RAIB said: “The signaller had given permission for the vehicles to cross. The incident resulted in no injuries or damage.”

Mr Aldous said the safety concerns were heightened after 10-year-old James How, from Earsham, suffered serious brain injuries after the car he was travelling in was hit by a train at the level crossing in Barnby, near Beccles, further down from Worlingham, in 2010.

MORE: Rail company fined over boy who was badly injured in crash at level crossing at Barnby

Mr Aldous added: “Across East Anglia there are far more crossings like the user-operated one in Worlingham than anywhere else in the UK. One does need to look at reducing them. They do need to be looked at to provide more resilient and better railways.”

But he said that the process of upgrading railway infrastructure required sensitive negotiations with landowners and interested parties including groups including the Ramblers.

Upgrades could include closing crossings and diverting road traffic, making the crosses automatic.

Suffolk district and county councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “Safety is paramount but access is important. It is about balancing these matters.”

She added many user-worked crossings were used to access land.

The near miss comes after a Greater Anglia Train was seconds from hitting two cars at the Thorpe End crossing between Norwich and Sheringham in November 2019 after the automatic level crossing barriers rose too soon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Near miss as car pulls into path of ambulance

Dashcam footage of near miss on the A47. Photo: Submitted

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Premier League mauling at Arsenal

Onel Hernandez was introduced at half-time of Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal Picture: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for us’ - Tettey jumps to defence of City number one

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounds Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul as he scores his side's first goal of the game Picture: Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Speed concerns after driver caught at 106mph on NDR

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at a school in Norwich. Picture: James Bass