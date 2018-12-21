Road to be closed for emergency flooding repairs

Archive photo of the village of Rickinghall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A road is to be closed for the majority of a day so that emergency flooding repairs can be carried out at short notice.

Suffolk Highways announced on its Twitter page on Thursday, December 20 that Church Lane in Rickinghall Superior, near Diss, would be closed between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Friday, December 21.

Rickinghall Superior is the eastern part of the village of Rickinghall.

Suffolk Highways asked drivers to follow the diversion route which will be signposted in the area on the day of the closure.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.