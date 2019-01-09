Search

Emergency repairs on village road

09 January, 2019 - 15:14
General view of Thornham Magna. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A diversion will be put in place when part of a village road is closed for a chunk of a day for emergency repairs.

Part of Major Lane in Thornham Magna, near Eye in north Suffolk, will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Thursday, January 10.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county’s road network, announced the road closure for emergency repairs on its Twitter feed.

It asked motorists to follow the diversion which will be in place along the A140, Workhouse Road and The Street, posting a map of the diversion route on its Twitter page.

Thornham Magna is the sister village of Thornham Parva, both of which are a few miles from Eye and are situated next to the A140, running between Norwich and Ipswich.

Suffolk Highways gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

