Search

Advanced search

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 20:53 01 December 2018

The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Archant

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

The boat will be moved from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, just north of Norwich, on Sunday, December 2.

It will then be taken through Norfolk and Suffolk to Ipswich Haven Marina, Key Street, Ipswich.

The route will begin on local roads before police escort the boat through the A1151, A149 and B1152.

It will then move onto the A1064, A47 and A11.

The load will turn onto Wymondham Street and Spooner Row before returning to the A11.

From there, it will go to the A1304, onto the B1506 and then the A14.

The escort will move onto the A1308 and B1113 before taking Lorraine way.

Any enthusiasts in Broughton and Sproughton will be treated to a rare sight as the load travels through both areas before reaching the A1072 towards Ipswich.

It will then turn onto the A1214, the A137 and finally Bridge Street before taking local roads to the marina.

Stay with us for all of your traffic updates.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Norfolk independent school with £40,000-a-year fees slammed by inspectors

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's registered address at ABC Wharf, Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The school has been rated as

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.
Local Guide