Search

Advanced search

Frustrated villagers descend on bus meeting to complain about cuts to services

PUBLISHED: 17:02 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 24 November 2018

Konectbus is celebrating its 10th anniversary and launching a new Dereham to Norwich service. Pictured: a new konectbus. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

Konectbus is celebrating its 10th anniversary and launching a new Dereham to Norwich service. Pictured: a new konectbus. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

Archant © 2009

Frustrated residents have rallied at a public meeting, following news a bus service in their village would be cut.

Villagers had their say about the cut bus route at the Norfolk Bus Forum public meeting. Photo: Bethany WalesVillagers had their say about the cut bus route at the Norfolk Bus Forum public meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

On Saturday morning, members of the public packed the Forum auditorium in Norwich for the Norfolk Bus Forum’s annual public meeting, hoping to have their say on the county’s public transport services.

The public discussion was dominated by residents from Stoke Holy Cross, angry at bus company Konectbus for withdrawing its bus service in the village. The 87 Konectbus service, which runs between Norwich, Poringland and Bungay, is due to be withdrawn in January because of “continuing unsustainable losses”.

Stoke Holy Cross parish councillor Glyn Davies said residents were already struggling to get into the city centre.

The village is facing major growth in the coming years, with 150 new houses allocated for the area.

Mr Davies argued that part of the reason Stoke Holy Cross had been chosen for development was the well-served bus route connecting the village to Norwich.

He said: “It’s just not right. Most people in Stoke, Caistor, Poringland and Trowse work and go to school in Norwich. If you reduce the bus service people will drive in and our little road will get even more congested. People in Stoke are very concerned about this.”

First buses will take over the former Konectbus route on January 6, rerouting the 41 and 41A service to include one bus per hour operating via Upper Stoke and Stoke Holy Cross.

But Chris Speed, operations manager for First bus, said there would not be enough bus users to justify putting more services in place until the proposed houses were occupied.

As well as concerns about the reduced timetable, residents complained about buses being late and lack of information about delayed or cancelled services.

Steve Royal, operations manager for Konectbus, apologised for the “embarrassing service” provided by the company in recent months and said the company had been under extreme pressure.

He said: “We simply struggle to operate our services correctly. I’ve got an exceptionally good team of control staff and support staff at the bus station and our customer service is excellent.”

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Police hunt for driver who fled from scene after crashing into three walls continues

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgormery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Local Guide