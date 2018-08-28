Nine ways to stay safe on icy roads
PUBLISHED: 12:02 01 February 2019
MarianVejcik
With the threat of ice and snow, Richard Gladman, of the Institute of Advanced Motoring, provides expert advice on driving in wintry conditions.
1) Best advice is to avoid travelling in extreme weather. If no one is moving, you just add to the problem - so check travel news (EDP24.co.uk).
2) If you have to travel in bad weather, plan your journey thoroughly. If you can, avoid B and C roads - these are less likely to be gritted.
3) Put a shovel, torch, blanket, jump-leads and tow rope in the car boot.
4) Before you go, clear snow off car windows, mirrors, roof and bonnet.
5) In a manual car in icy conditions, move off in a higher gear than first and stay in a higher gear to avoid wheel spin.
6) Get your speed right. Never drive so fast in snow that you fear losing control – or so slowly that you risk losing momentum to get up a slope.
7) Increase the following distance from the vehicle in front. It can take up to 10 times as long to stop on snow or ice.
8) Slow down before reaching a bend to avoid skids.
9) If you break down or have to pull over on a motorway or dual carriageway, leave the vehicle and stand to the safe side of it – not in front of it – while waiting for help.
www.iamroadsmart.com