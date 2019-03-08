Updated
A47 blocked due to stalled vehicle
PUBLISHED: 08:14 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 10 June 2019
The A47 was partially blocked in the east of the county due to a stalled vehicle.
There were reports of very slow traffic after one lane was blocked on the A47 in Great Yarmouth, before A1243 Pasteur Road, at the Gapton Hall roundabout.
The traffic incident, caused by a stalled vehicle, was first reported at just before 6.15am this morning.
There were delays of up to 22 minutes eastbound between the A47 and Pasteur Road with average speeds of 10 mph.
The lane reopened at around 10am.
