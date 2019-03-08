A47 blocked due to stalled vehicle

A stalled vehicle has partially blocked the A47 in Great Yarmouth, at Gapton Hall roundabout. Picture: Google Google

The A47 was partially blocked in the east of the county due to a stalled vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were reports of very slow traffic after one lane was blocked on the A47 in Great Yarmouth, before A1243 Pasteur Road, at the Gapton Hall roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

The traffic incident, caused by a stalled vehicle, was first reported at just before 6.15am this morning.

There were delays of up to 22 minutes eastbound between the A47 and Pasteur Road with average speeds of 10 mph.

The lane reopened at around 10am.

CHECK OUR LIVE TRAFFIC MAP BEFORE YOU TRAVEL