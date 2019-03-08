Roads closed as new speed bumps created near Norwich

Two roads will be closed for almost a week near Norwich while new speed bumps are installed to slow down traffic.

Great Melton Road in Hethersett will close for five days while speed tables are installed. Photo: Google Great Melton Road in Hethersett will close for five days while speed tables are installed. Photo: Google

Work will begin on Monday, August 19, to install a new speed table and adjust the pavement on Great Melton Road in Hethersett.

The road will be closed for five days between Henstead Road and Great Melton Close.

People who live within the closure will still be able to access their homes and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

A signed diversion will be in place via Queens Road, Norwich Road, B1172 Norwich Road, New Road, Mill Road and Great Melton Road.

On Tuesday, August 27, Keswick Road in Cringleford will close for four days to allow a series of speed tables to be built.

The work will take four days, with a diversion in place via Keswick Road, Newmarket Road and Intwood Road.

The works will cost £17,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.