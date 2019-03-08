Search

Advanced search

Roads closed as new speed bumps created near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:47 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 01 August 2019

New speed bumps will be installed on two roads near Norwich. Photo: Archant

New speed bumps will be installed on two roads near Norwich. Photo: Archant

Two roads will be closed for almost a week near Norwich while new speed bumps are installed to slow down traffic.

Great Melton Road in Hethersett will close for five days while speed tables are installed. Photo: GoogleGreat Melton Road in Hethersett will close for five days while speed tables are installed. Photo: Google

Work will begin on Monday, August 19, to install a new speed table and adjust the pavement on Great Melton Road in Hethersett.

The road will be closed for five days between Henstead Road and Great Melton Close.

You may also want to watch:

People who live within the closure will still be able to access their homes and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

Great Melton Road in Hethersett will close for five days while speed tables are installed. Photo: GoogleGreat Melton Road in Hethersett will close for five days while speed tables are installed. Photo: Google

A signed diversion will be in place via Queens Road, Norwich Road, B1172 Norwich Road, New Road, Mill Road and Great Melton Road.

On Tuesday, August 27, Keswick Road in Cringleford will close for four days to allow a series of speed tables to be built.

The work will take four days, with a diversion in place via Keswick Road, Newmarket Road and Intwood Road.

The works will cost £17,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.

Most Read

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

A11 reopens after sewage tanker catches fire

A sewage tanker caught fire on the A11. Photo: Andy Pinkney

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

How a careless tourist’s pork pie could devastate East Anglia’s pig farms

Pig farmer Alastair Butler of Blythburgh Free Range Pork has warned of the dangers of African Swine Fever. Picture: Simon Parker

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

A11 reopens after sewage tanker catches fire

A sewage tanker caught fire on the A11. Photo: Andy Pinkney

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists