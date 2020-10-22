Search

Advanced search

‘STOP means STOP’ - 28 drivers given warnings in 1 hour at village junction

PUBLISHED: 11:22 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 22 October 2020

Police issued words of advice to 28 drivers, after they failed to stop at a junction on Wilderness Lane, in Harleston. Photo: South Norfolk Police

Police issued words of advice to 28 drivers, after they failed to stop at a junction on Wilderness Lane, in Harleston. Photo: South Norfolk Police

South Norfolk Police

Nearly 30 drivers were given warnings within one hour after failing to stop at a junction in a village.

Police issued words of advice to 28 drivers, after they failed to stop at a junction on Wilderness Lane, in Harleston, on Wednesday, October 21.

You may also want to watch:

South Norfolk Police tweeted: “STOP means STOP. In just over an hour of observing the junction on Wilderness Lane, Harleston, 28 drivers were stopped and issued words of advice, and this was just for traffic coming down Swan Lane! Make sure all 4 wheels come to a complete stop #pc353.”

Jeremy Savage, South Norfolk district councillor for Harleston, said: “I haven’t had any personal experience at the junction but I do know there has been a problem.

“At the council meeting last night somebody complained that drivers were ignoring the signs. I think the police had been alerted and took action.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

What do latest Norwich and Norfolk Covid-19 figures tell us?

How are coronavirus cases spread around Norwich? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Doctor who injured nurse in crash admits: ‘I am not an example to follow’

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Popular pub bought for £405,000 ahead of auction

The Locks pub in Geldeston, and East Suffolk Councillor Graham Elliott, who is leading a community bid to buy the pub at auction. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Brittany Woodman

Mystery buyer of former pub reveals £7m homes plan for derelict site

The former Ferry Boat Inn pub in Norwich has finally been bought - and is going to be a development of 41 homes called 'King's Bank'. Ben Smith, Chief investor at Estateducation Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN