‘STOP means STOP’ - 28 drivers given warnings in 1 hour at village junction

Nearly 30 drivers were given warnings within one hour after failing to stop at a junction in a village.

STOP means STOP ⛔. In just over an hour of observing the junction on Wilderness Lane, Harleston, 28 drivers were stopped and issued words of advice, and this was just for traffic coming down Swan Lane! Make sure all 4 wheels come to a complete stop#pc353 pic.twitter.com/iZDyNQo2et — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) October 21, 2020

Police issued words of advice to 28 drivers, after they failed to stop at a junction on Wilderness Lane, in Harleston, on Wednesday, October 21.

Jeremy Savage, South Norfolk district councillor for Harleston, said: “I haven’t had any personal experience at the junction but I do know there has been a problem.

“At the council meeting last night somebody complained that drivers were ignoring the signs. I think the police had been alerted and took action.”