New average speed cameras to be installed on A149

PUBLISHED: 15:03 24 July 2019

New safety cameras are set to be installed between roundabouts in Knights Hill and Snettisham

New safety cameras are set to be installed between roundabouts in Knights Hill and Snettisham

Archant

New average speed cameras are set to be installed on the A149 in West Norfolk.

The new safety cameras will be located on the route between roundabouts in Knights Hill and Snettisham

The installation will begin on Monday July 29 with all work taking place overnight between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption. The road will remain open while work is taking place with traffic lights directing drivers through lane closures.

Work is being implemented by Norfolk County Council and is expected to take up to three weeks to complete.

Chair of the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership, assistant chief constable Simon Megicks, said: "We have continuously been in support of road safety improvements on the A149 between Castle Rising and Snettisham. In 2016, the decision to fund and proceed with this scheme was agreed by the Safety Camera Partnership Board and it is pleasing to see this finally coming to fruition."

