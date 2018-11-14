Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Six cars have crashed near Norwich Airport this morning following a diesel spill.

Norfolk police said diesel from a bus spilled out near the A140 Holt Road roundabout, where it meets the B1149.

Police said six cars have been damaged, resulting in minor injuries to drivers.

The A140 is closed near its junction with the B1149.

Police were notified about the initial spill at about 8.26am today. The road remains closed.

Broadland Police Tweeted: “Please avoid the A140 directly outside @NorwichAirport up to Middletons Lane, including the roundabout off the NDR too. Very large diesel spill in the road currently! Extremely slippy & various roads closed off.”