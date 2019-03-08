Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre
PUBLISHED: 15:10 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 15 July 2019
A sinkhole has opened up on Muspole Street in Norwich.
The sinkhole on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes
The sinkhole is believed to have opened up this morning and is located near The Playhouse and popular Indian restaurant Merchants of Spice.
Muspole Street is a one-way street and the sinkhole is currently cordoned off.
Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council have been contacted for comment.