Sink hole and big crack open up on pavement

PUBLISHED: 13:54 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 14 November 2020

A sink hole and

A sink hole and "big crack" have appeared on a Gorleston pavement. Photo: Jason Silom

Archant

A sink hole and a big crack have appeared on the pavement in a coastal town.

Barriers placed along the pavement by Norfolk County Council on Baker Street. Photo: Jason SilomBarriers placed along the pavement by Norfolk County Council on Baker Street. Photo: Jason Silom

The hole, which opened up along Baker Street in Gorleston last week, has been barricaded by Norfolk County Council - but not yet repaired.

A hole which residents say is six-feet deep has also emerged in the shingled area around Anglian Water’s pumping station on the same stretch of road.

Jason Silom, who lives nearby, said: “Sink holes and big cracks are a recurring problem here. It’s dangerous, because somebody could easily break their ankle.

“It’s not just the path, either. The road is wearing away too. You can feel yourself going up and down in your car when you drive over it.

Barriers placed by Anglia Water's substation after a Barriers placed by Anglia Water's substation after a "six foot deep hole" opened up. Photo: Jason Silom

“I fear that one day a heavy lorry might just force the entire thing to collapse.

“It’s going to happen to someone some day.”

Norfolk County Council said it was aware of the footway defects on Baker Street in Gorleston.

The notorious 'sinking road' in Gorleston. Photo: Jason SilomThe notorious 'sinking road' in Gorleston. Photo: Jason Silom

A council spokesman said: “These will be inspected and made safe for pedestrians and other road users with signs and barriers.

“The repair will be assessed for short term needs taking into consideration any long term underlying issues.”

But Mr Silom said the council “didn’t seem interested” in investigating the problem.

“If they just fixed it properly, instead of simply backfilling the holes whenever they open, it would be cheaper for them in the long-run”, he said.

The sink hole on Baker Street which opened up in February of this year. Photo: Jason SilomThe sink hole on Baker Street which opened up in February of this year. Photo: Jason Silom

Donny Lees, who lives on Riverside Road, said residents faced similar problems to those of their neighbours.

“We need these roads repaired ASAP before they form huge holes”, he said.

In February, Baker Street was closed off due to safety concerns following the opening of another sink hole which was a few feet wide.

It’s likely the problem is caused by water erosion, with the road surface unable to support its own weight and collapsing to reveal the cavern beneath.

