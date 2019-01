Emergency services called to single vehicle collision in Eriswell

Fire crews and police were alerted to a crash in Eriswell this evening.

A single vehicle collision took place on The Street in Eriswell at around 10.25pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that fire crews had been called to help a person get out of a Ford Fiesta.

Appliances from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were alerted to the incident.