Video

WATCH: Silver van overtakes motorists on closed lane at Bascule Bridge

Dashcam footage captures the moment a van drives on a closed lane in Lowestoft. Archant

This is the moment a silver van avoided a serious head-on collision on a bridge after it drove on the wrong side of the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dashcam footage captures the moment the van drives on the closed lane in Lowestoft.

At the time, the lane was being used for on-coming traffic.

The footage was captured on the Bascule Bridge by Trevor Williamson.

The silver van is caught overtaking patient motorists on the bridge.

The vehicle carelessly drives down the middle lane which is being used for traffic from the other direction.

At the time, no traffic was coming towards the motorist.