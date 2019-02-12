Search

Residents appeal for relief road to ‘put village on the map’ and to be renamed

PUBLISHED: 16:59 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 26 February 2019

John Sayer, Elizabeth and Yvonne Howell, as well as Mike and Janet Lloyd (not pictured), said branding the road Weston Way would simply “make sense”.

John Sayer, Elizabeth and Yvonne Howell, as well as Mike and Janet Lloyd (not pictured), said branding the road Weston Way would simply "make sense".

Determined residents have called for the Southern Relief Road in Beccles to be named after their village, and not after artist local artist Joe Crowfoot.

In April last year, following a public vote Beccles Town Council proposed the Southern Relief Road should be named Joe Crowfoot Way.

Residents of Weston, just two miles south of Beccles, want the £7m A-road to be called Weston Way.

John Sayer, Elizabeth and Yvonne Howell, as well as Mike and Janet Lloyd, said branding the road Weston Way would simply “make sense”.

“It is simple and straightforward,” said Mr Sayer of Cucumber Lane. “It has really affected the people of Weston”.

The residents claim the road has not only relieved congestion but diverted heavy machinery from the narrow lane - which the group said “was being eroded and destroyed” by passing traffic.

Mr Sayer said: “The road is situated in Weston and outsiders asking the way could be easily directed to the new road in the parish it sits.

“Most people don’t know where Weston is so it would help greatly, and it had affected the parish residents on the east side of the A145 more.”

Elizabeth Howell, who also lives in Weston, said: “People will also know where Weston is, on some old maps we aren’t even there. We’re a hamlet really.”

In a letter to the Waveney District Council, Mr Sayer said: “Whilst Joe Crowfoot was a well-known resident, so were many others. There are going to be many houses erected in the Beccles and immediate areas so there will be ample opportunity to use Joe Crowfoot, Dorothy Hodgkin and David Frost later.

In April last year, following a public vote, Beccles Town Council proposed the Southern Relief Road should be named Joe Crowfoot Way.

At the time, Beccles Mayor Elfrede Brambly-Crawshaw said: “It’s nice to have an artist represented rather than a politician or scientist – he was important to the people of Beccles.

On Monday, February 4 Peter Aldous MP will hold a meeting in Ringsfield Village Hall to discuss the road with local councillors and officers from SCC Highways.

The meeting will look at signage, weight restrictions, the impact on villages and the issue of the naming ceremony.

