Watch: Driver shares shocking crash dashcam as warning to others

Shocking moment car overturn near Brandon captured on dashcam. Picture: Stephen Gregory Stephen Gregory

A motorist who came to the rescue when a car he was following dramatically overturned has shared the shocking dashcam footage of the crash.

This month: Car overturned on the A47 at West Bilney and Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham. Pictures: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Submitted This month: Car overturned on the A47 at West Bilney and Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham. Pictures: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Submitted

Stephen Gregory, 68, has been so alarmed by a spate of recent accidents that have seen vehicles flip over on winter roads conditions that he wanted the dramatic video to serve as a warning to others.

So far this month two people were seriously injured when car overturned on the A47 at West Bilney, near King's Lynn, the A11 was closed at Elveden when a car flipped into a ditch, while two cars overturned within hours of each other on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham.

Mr Gregory, who lives in Brandon, said: "People don't realising in the conditions this time of year. They tend to overcorrect and when the roads a greasy. You just lose control. It is a terrible thing and people need to be so careful."

"Hopefully sharing this video will help and will shake people up to think about it. To think about how easy it happens. It might save someone's life."

Stephen Gregory rushing to help two men inside overturned car near Brandon. Picture: Stephen Gregory Stephen Gregory rushing to help two men inside overturned car near Brandon. Picture: Stephen Gregory

Mr Gregory had been driving home from work at Center Parc in December 2017 when the car he was following on the B1106 Bury Bottom Road to Brandon violently swerved and then flipped over before coming to rest on its side on the verge.

He said: "It was really shocking. I was so glad there was nothing coming the other way. They would not have survived it otherwise.

"They weren't doing anything wrong. They weren't speeding or anything, he just misjudged it in the conditions. I think there is a groove along the side of the road and I think he just over corrected."

The footage shows Mr Gregory rushing to free the occupants, two young men, from the car. The accident brought back memories of a previous accident when he attempted to free people trapped in a vehicle fire, he said.

Police on the scene of the accident near Brandon in which no one was seriously injured. Picture: Stephen Gregory Police on the scene of the accident near Brandon in which no one was seriously injured. Picture: Stephen Gregory

"Going back about 30 years I was involved in a similar thing and the car caught alight and I couldn't save them," he recalled. "It brought back such terrible memories for me, but I still had to get out to try to help them but I was very wary of what could happen."

Two occupants were shook up but unharmed. He said: "They were OK and later the lad who was driving came around to give a couple of bottles of wine as a thank you for helping."