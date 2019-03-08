Video

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips Nextbase Clips

A driver has expressed his shock that an overtaking move he captured while driving on a rural Norfolk road did not lead to a serious accident.

Dash cam footage taken on the B1108 between Watton and Hingham shows the overtaking by a car that almost led to a tragedy involving a stationary bus.

The Watton man who captured the footage, who prefers to remain anonymous, said: "This car decided to overtake a lorry just as a bus was stopping to pick up passengers. The lorry didn't see the car but some how managed to escape hitting it.

"It was shocking to see. I travel the road a lot and often see similar things to this."

The dangerous manoeuvre occurred on a straight section of the B1108 just before it enters Hingham.