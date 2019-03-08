Search

Advanced search

Video

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

PUBLISHED: 11:14 22 September 2019

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

Nextbase Clips

A driver has expressed his shock that an overtaking move he captured while driving on a rural Norfolk road did not lead to a serious accident.

Dash cam footage taken on the B1108 between Watton and Hingham shows the overtaking by a car that almost led to a tragedy involving a stationary bus.

The Watton man who captured the footage, who prefers to remain anonymous, said: "This car decided to overtake a lorry just as a bus was stopping to pick up passengers. The lorry didn't see the car but some how managed to escape hitting it.

"It was shocking to see. I travel the road a lot and often see similar things to this."

The dangerous manoeuvre occurred on a straight section of the B1108 just before it enters Hingham.

Most Read

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Wanted woman found ‘hiding in small cupboard’

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New Norwich cake shop serving up favourite school dinner desserts

Nikita and Terry Pegler at Bake Away, Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 15-bedroom home of a Baroness goes up for sale for £3.8m

Baroness Patricia Rawlings shortly before leaving Burnham Westgate Hall, now for sale for £3.8m. Pic: Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ghost of Thetford’s Joe Blunt’s Lane who returned to protest his innocence

Joe Blunt's Lane in Thetford is said to be haunted. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

Knives, drugs and drink driving: six arrested on busy night in town

Police in Kings Lynn made six arrests on a busy Saturday night in the town. Picture: Getty

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Wanted woman found ‘hiding in small cupboard’

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists