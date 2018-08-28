Sewer works delay traffic on town centre road

Congested traffic on Victoria Road in Diss as an 11-day roadworks stint by Anglian Water begins. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

Embattled road users are again facing long delays travelling on a town centre road.

Anglian Water will be carrying out works on Victoria Road in Diss from January 14 to January 25.

The works, which are between the railway bridge and Bellacre Close, include two way traffic lights and a temporary no left-hand turn in to Vinces Road, which leads to one of the station’s car parks.

This is for civil work and the trenchless relining of 425m of existing sewer.

Victoria Road was heavily congested throughout most of November while a pedestrian and cycle crossing was installed opposite Diss Leisure Centre.