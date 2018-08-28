Sewer works delay traffic on town centre road
PUBLISHED: 17:16 14 January 2019
Embattled road users are again facing long delays travelling on a town centre road.
Congested traffic on Victoria Road in Diss. Roadworks by Anglian Water will take place until January 25. PHOTO: Sophie Smith
Anglian Water will be carrying out works on Victoria Road in Diss from January 14 to January 25.
The works, which are between the railway bridge and Bellacre Close, include two way traffic lights and a temporary no left-hand turn in to Vinces Road, which leads to one of the station’s car parks.
This is for civil work and the trenchless relining of 425m of existing sewer.
Victoria Road was heavily congested throughout most of November while a pedestrian and cycle crossing was installed opposite Diss Leisure Centre.