Severe disruption on Greater Anglia trains

PUBLISHED: 07:44 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 24 October 2019

Trains have been cancelled due to damage to overhead wires. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Train passengers are facing severe disruption after damage to overhead electric wires.

Services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, up to 10.30am, are affected after the problem, which has blocked Colchester and Marks Tey.

The 7.55am, 8am, 8.30am, 9am, 9.30am, 10am and 10.30am services from Norwich to the capital are affected.

A message on the Greater Anglia website said: "Customers are advised not to travel between in/out of Liverpool Street via Colchester until further notice.

Network Rail are currently working to repair the overhead wires and an update on when the repair is likely to be completed will be provided as soon as possible.

"Customers at Norwich for London may travel on Greater Anglia services to Cambridge for trains to Liverpool Street.

"Our tickets are also being accepted on Great Northern services between Cambridge and London Kings Cross. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

