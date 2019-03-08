Motorists face 'severe delays' affecting traffic to Latitude Festival

'Severe delays' on roads to Latitude Festival. Picture: AA Maps Archant

Motorists have been warned of "very slow traffic" through the county as revellers head to Latitude Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are "severe delays" of around 35 minutes affecting northbound traffic towards the festival grounds at Henham Park, in Southwold.

Traffic on the A12 through Blythburgh is currently at an average speed of 10mph.

You may also want to watch:

There are also tailbacks on the northbound traffic from the B1126, Norfolk Road to the A144.

Over 40,000 people are expected to travel to the Suffolk coast for the festival with the campsite opening on Thursday night at 2pm and closing at 1pm on Monday, July 22.

Festival-goers are advised to not use a Sat Nav system to get to the festival as there are different routes into the site depending on which direction you are approaching from and whether you are being dropped off, a family ticket holder, a weekend camper, bringing a campervan, a day ticket holder or a guest.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.