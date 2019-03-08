Search

Seven weeks of roadworks to protect church wall soon set to begin

PUBLISHED: 12:12 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 08 April 2019

All Saints Church at Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven weeks of roadworks are soon set to start in order to build additional kerbs to protect a church wall which has been damaged on a number of occasions.

The roadworks are due to begin on Monday, April 15 to build the kerbs around the wall of All Saints Church, on the A1075 Church Close, Shipdham, near Dereham.

The kerbs will be fitted from the junction of New Road, eastwards around the church boundary to a point west of the junction of Church Lane, opposite The Old Plough Inn.

Part of New Road will be closed towards the junction with Church Close for the safety of the workers. Traffic will be controlled by two-way lights for the duration of the scheme.

This improvements around the church wall is being carried out following a request by Shipdham Parish Council.

The work which will cost around £10,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

