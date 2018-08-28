Search

Advanced search

Commuters stranded after point failure in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 10:52 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 30 November 2018

Trains at Lowestoft Station. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Trains at Lowestoft Station. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Archant

Rail lines were blocked after a points failure at Lowestoft train station this morning.

Services running to or from Lowestoft could be heavily delayed, cancelled or revised throughout today (November 30) after a point failure this morning.

Ealier today, lines to Ipswich and Norwich were blocked and expected to be disrupted until 1pm.

Network Rail have said the lines should be running as normal after the delay.

No services were able to leave or enter Lowestoft since 9.37am.

Ipswich commuters bound for Lowestoft were stranded at Oulton Broad South for the emergency termination.

Services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham, Beccles and Norwich as well as Lowestoft still may have cancellations, delays or be revised until the afternoon.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Six years on and still no plans for ‘eyesore’ toilets in Tombland

The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Local Guide