Commuters stranded after point failure in Lowestoft

Trains at Lowestoft Station. Pictures: MICK HOWES Archant

Rail lines were blocked after a points failure at Lowestoft train station this morning.

Services running to or from Lowestoft could be heavily delayed, cancelled or revised throughout today (November 30) after a point failure this morning.

Ealier today, lines to Ipswich and Norwich were blocked and expected to be disrupted until 1pm.

Network Rail have said the lines should be running as normal after the delay.

No services were able to leave or enter Lowestoft since 9.37am.

Ipswich commuters bound for Lowestoft were stranded at Oulton Broad South for the emergency termination.

Services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham, Beccles and Norwich as well as Lowestoft still may have cancellations, delays or be revised until the afternoon.