Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

12 July, 2019 - 06:00
The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

ajfletch

A stretch of the A47 will be shut and traffic will be diverted as repair work is carried out on a bridge.

Highways England said parapet repairs and maintenance work need to be done on the South Green overbridge at Dereham.

The A47 will be closed westbound from the exit slip road to Toftwood for 850 metres. The entry slip road from Yaxham Road at the Tesco roundabout will also be closed.

Traffic will be diverted through Dereham via the B1135 Yaxham Road, London Road, High Street, Market Place, Swaffham Road and Dereham Road to re-join the A47 at Wendling.

The work is due to take place over one night between 9pm and 5am on or after Wednesday July 17.

The agency said the diversions will be clearly marked,

