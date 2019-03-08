Drivers braced for second weekend of A140 closure disruption

The A140 will be closed for a second weekend from Friday night to Monday morning. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Motorists are braced for another weekend of disruption as the A140 the closed as part of work to complete the new A140 roundabout near Long Stratton.

Diversions will be in place for motorists on the A140 as it is closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Norfolk County Council Diversions will be in place for motorists on the A140 as it is closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The main Norwich to Ipswich road will be completely closed at the crossroads from 8pm on Friday, September 6 until 6am on Monday, September 9. A140 traffic will be diverted via the A143 and A146, while there will also be local diversions.

Last weekend's closure led to major disruption and tailbacks at Long Stratton and Tasburgh and on narrow local back roads as drivers sought alternative routes.

We'll be busy working over the weekend again on the A140 Hempnall roundabout - this means the #A140 will be CLOSED at the Hempnall junction.



Diversion along A143 & A146 - from 8pm Fri 6 Sept until 6am Mon 9 Septhttps://t.co/9Iyh2SZEVN pic.twitter.com/y2019sM52C — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) September 6, 2019

The closure will also affect bus passengers with operators First starting and finishing the Purple Line 38/38A service at Newton Flotman on Saturday, September 7.

The closure is to allow for road surfacing to be laid on the new £4.57m roundabout and to complete the tie-ins between the old and new sections.

The new A140 Hempnall roundabout opened to traffic after last weekend's closure. Picture: Norfolk County Council The new A140 Hempnall roundabout opened to traffic after last weekend's closure. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The new roundabout, which is being built to the west of the existing crossroads, has been taking shape over the past two months. It is designed to improve safety at the junction where 11 personal injury accidents have occurred in last five years.

It is expected that after this weekend the C497 Bungay Road will be reopened having been temporarily closed at its A140 junction since May.

