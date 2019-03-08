Drivers braced for second weekend of A140 closure disruption
PUBLISHED: 15:18 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 06 September 2019
Motorists are braced for another weekend of disruption as the A140 the closed as part of work to complete the new A140 roundabout near Long Stratton.
The main Norwich to Ipswich road will be completely closed at the crossroads from 8pm on Friday, September 6 until 6am on Monday, September 9. A140 traffic will be diverted via the A143 and A146, while there will also be local diversions.
Last weekend's closure led to major disruption and tailbacks at Long Stratton and Tasburgh and on narrow local back roads as drivers sought alternative routes.
The closure will also affect bus passengers with operators First starting and finishing the Purple Line 38/38A service at Newton Flotman on Saturday, September 7.
The closure is to allow for road surfacing to be laid on the new £4.57m roundabout and to complete the tie-ins between the old and new sections.
The new roundabout, which is being built to the west of the existing crossroads, has been taking shape over the past two months. It is designed to improve safety at the junction where 11 personal injury accidents have occurred in last five years.
It is expected that after this weekend the C497 Bungay Road will be reopened having been temporarily closed at its A140 junction since May.
