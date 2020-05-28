‘Void’ in middle of road leads to emergency closure
PUBLISHED: 13:11 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 28 May 2020
A road has been closed and traffic diverted as emergency works are carried out.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as Suffolk Highways has closed Seago Street in Lowestoft after a “void” was found in the middle of the carriageway.
On Thursday, May 28 Suffolk Highways Tweeted: “Due to a void in the centre of the road, an emergency closure has been installed along Seago Street, Lowestoft.
“The road will be closed 24 hours a day until further investigations and repairs are complete.
“Please follow the diversion.”
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” as the work continues.
The road closure on Seago Street – which is in place from Roman Road until Ethel Road – is likely to be operation until Friday, June 5.
It states that the emergency works are continuing following discovery of a “Void in centre of carriageway.”
Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times as the overnight works takes place.
A diversion route of 0.2km is in operation as the road is closed.
