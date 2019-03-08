Busy road in coastal town to close for repairs

Drivers are being warned of a five-day road closure Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Drivers have been warned a busy road in a seaside town could be closed for up to five days for repairs.

Resurfacing of two sections of Sandringham Road, in Hunstanton, starts on Monday, November 18.

The stretch between Westgate and Avenue Road will be repaired on that day, while the stretch from the A149 Cromer Road to Collingwood Road will be repaired between Tuesday and Friday - Tuesday, November 19 to Friday, November 22.

Norfolk County Council said to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close Sandringham Road to all through traffic at these locations during the work.

Fully signed diversions will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The work which will cost £90,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.