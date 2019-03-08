'It's just accident after accident' - fears grow on busy Norwich road
PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 August 2019
Archant
Fed-up homeowners say crashes are becoming a regular occurrence on their "nightmare" Norwich road, despite two decades of campaigning for better safety.
People living on Earlham Road say the road is dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians, and have called on authorities to make desperately-needed changes.
The calls were reinvigorated after a red Mustang destroyed the front garden wall of a family home earlier this month.
The homeowner Robin West, who works at Roy's Motor Company on Sprowston Road, was left speechless after the crash, which also damaged his Porsche and Toyota.
The 50-year-old said: "I heard a big bang and I was bolt up wide awake. When I saw the damage, well, you wouldn't be able to write my initial reaction. My dream car was covered in bricks. We've had plenty of issues. It's definitely a dangerous road and should be an A road - that's the simple crux of the matter."
For Peter Woodhead, head of the residents association, the crash comes as no surprise.
The 68-year-old said: "It's just one after another. The road is just a nightmare. There's no room on the road for HGV drivers so they drive up on the pavement, which is extremely dangerous. When I was walking, I had a near-death experience with a vehicle."
Three members of his family have had cars written off while parked on the road.
He added: "There's just car after car doing horrendous speeds. I'm deeply depressed about it all and it's frightening."
His neighbour, Morris McCormick, who has lived on the road since 1986, said traffic had worsened.
Mr McCormick said: "It's dangerous and we're disappointed there isn't a proper crossing and there's no action to slow down traffic. It just whizzes along and it's constant."
And driving instructor James Cornwell, 49, described the street as "hazardous".
A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: "Clearly, Earlham Road is a very busy road with lots of demands placed on it due to the positioning of the likes of the UEA, the hospital and the research park."
They said they would try to manage the road "as best we can" and would encourage people to use alternative means of transport, including walking and cycling.
A spokesperson for Norfolk police said the Camera Safety Partnership dealt with speeding issues and that they had not had complaints about Earlham Road.