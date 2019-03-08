Search

'It's just accident after accident' - fears grow on busy Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 August 2019

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Archant

Fed-up homeowners say crashes are becoming a regular occurrence on their "nightmare" Norwich road, despite two decades of campaigning for better safety.

A car smashed into the front garden wall of a house on Earlham Road in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Peter WoodheadA car smashed into the front garden wall of a house on Earlham Road in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Peter Woodhead

People living on Earlham Road say the road is dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians, and have called on authorities to make desperately-needed changes.

The calls were reinvigorated after a red Mustang destroyed the front garden wall of a family home earlier this month.

The car also knocked over a lampost in the central reservation on Earlham Road. Picture: Peter WoodheadThe car also knocked over a lampost in the central reservation on Earlham Road. Picture: Peter Woodhead

The homeowner Robin West, who works at Roy's Motor Company on Sprowston Road, was left speechless after the crash, which also damaged his Porsche and Toyota.

The 50-year-old said: "I heard a big bang and I was bolt up wide awake. When I saw the damage, well, you wouldn't be able to write my initial reaction. My dream car was covered in bricks. We've had plenty of issues. It's definitely a dangerous road and should be an A road - that's the simple crux of the matter."

Mr West has had a nightmare week trying to sort out insurance for the damaged porsche. Picture: Robin WestMr West has had a nightmare week trying to sort out insurance for the damaged porsche. Picture: Robin West

For Peter Woodhead, head of the residents association, the crash comes as no surprise.

The 68-year-old said: "It's just one after another. The road is just a nightmare. There's no room on the road for HGV drivers so they drive up on the pavement, which is extremely dangerous. When I was walking, I had a near-death experience with a vehicle."

Local residents on Earlham Road are once again calling for action to control traffic after a car drove into a wall. Picture: Neil DidsburyLocal residents on Earlham Road are once again calling for action to control traffic after a car drove into a wall. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Three members of his family have had cars written off while parked on the road.

Peter Woodhead had a near-death experience while walking on the Earlham Road. Picture: Peter WoodheadPeter Woodhead had a near-death experience while walking on the Earlham Road. Picture: Peter Woodhead

He added: "There's just car after car doing horrendous speeds. I'm deeply depressed about it all and it's frightening."

His neighbour, Morris McCormick, who has lived on the road since 1986, said traffic had worsened.

Mr McCormick said: "It's dangerous and we're disappointed there isn't a proper crossing and there's no action to slow down traffic. It just whizzes along and it's constant."

And driving instructor James Cornwell, 49, described the street as "hazardous".

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: "Clearly, Earlham Road is a very busy road with lots of demands placed on it due to the positioning of the likes of the UEA, the hospital and the research park."

They said they would try to manage the road "as best we can" and would encourage people to use alternative means of transport, including walking and cycling.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said the Camera Safety Partnership dealt with speeding issues and that they had not had complaints about Earlham Road.

