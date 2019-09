Rush hour drivers face delays on A47

The Thickthorn roundabout. Pic: Highways England. Highways England

Drivers have faced delays on a major route during rush hour.

Traffic queues are forming on the A47 from the Ipswich Road to Thickthorn roundabout - delaying drivers between Cringleford and Trowse Newton.

The congestion is understood to have been caused by an obstruction on the eastbound stretch of the A47.

For up to date travel information check our live traffic map here