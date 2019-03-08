Road closed for 10 days for 'emergency carriageway repairs'

Part of South Cove, Frostenden has been closed for emergency road repairs. The road will remain closed for 24 hours a day until October 25. Picture: Suffolk Highways Archant

A rural road has been closed for emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Motorists are being warned of possible delays for the next 10 days as work is carried out on part of the South Cove road, just off the A12, at Frostenden.

The warning comes as the emergency works continue today, and they are due to run until October 25.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the 24-hour emergency carriageway repairs, part of the South Cove road from the A12 at Frostenden has been closed for emergency road repairs.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is being carried out "from London Road until outside Nuttall Cottages" with 24-hour emergency carriageway repairs" under way.

