Search

Advanced search

Road closed for 10 days for 'emergency carriageway repairs'

PUBLISHED: 11:46 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 15 October 2019

Part of South Cove, Frostenden has been closed for emergency road repairs. The road will remain closed for 24 hours a day until October 25. Picture: Suffolk Highways

Part of South Cove, Frostenden has been closed for emergency road repairs. The road will remain closed for 24 hours a day until October 25. Picture: Suffolk Highways

Archant

A rural road has been closed for emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Motorists are being warned of possible delays for the next 10 days as work is carried out on part of the South Cove road, just off the A12, at Frostenden.

The warning comes as the emergency works continue today, and they are due to run until October 25.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the 24-hour emergency carriageway repairs, part of the South Cove road from the A12 at Frostenden has been closed for emergency road repairs.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is being carried out "from London Road until outside Nuttall Cottages" with 24-hour emergency carriageway repairs" under way.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted: "Part of South Cove, Frostenden has been closed for emergency road repairs.

"The road will remain closed for 24 hours a day until October 25.

"Please follow the diversion."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists