A140 to close on two weekends for roundabout works

PUBLISHED: 13:53 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 02 August 2019

Construction underway on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

Drivers are being warned that the A140 is set to be closed for two weekends as part of construction on the £4.57m new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads.

Work on the new roundabout being built to the west of the existing crossroads began in May and is designed to improve safety at the junction where 11 personal injury accidents have occurred in last five years.

The A140 is to be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 30 until 6am on Monday, September 2, and again from 8pm on Friday, September 6 until 6am on Monday, September 9 to allow for road surfacing on the new sections of the junction.

Diversions will see A140 traffic directed via the A143 and A146, while alternative routes will also be in place for local traffic.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure & transport, said: "We're doing this work, which needs the road to be closed, over two weekends in order to minimise disruption.

"The short-term pain of the two weekend closures will be well worth the long-term gain of the vital improvements."

