Roundabout exit blocked following crash

Police are at the scene of a crash on the roundabout where Millennium Way meets Peto Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Archant

An exit on a busy roundabout is blocked this morning following a collision.

The crash between multiple vehicles occurred on the roundabout in Lowestoft where Millennium Way meets Peto Way and Oulton Road.

Due to police blocking the exit, drivers coming from Peto Way and Oulton Road are unable to travel northbound and exit the roundabout onto Millennium Way.

Officers remain at the scene to assist the drivers and oversee recovery of the vehicles involved.