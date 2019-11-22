Roundabout road closure blamed for long traffic delays in Norwich

Congestion in Norwich is causing long delays, with bus companies warning some services are being delayed by almost 40 minutes.

First Buses tweeted this afternoon (Friday, November 22) that a string of services were facing delays of up to 39 minutes, including the 23. 23A, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 26A, 21 and 22.

And Konectbus said their buses were being delayed by up to 30 minutes due to heavy traffic on Newmarket Road, which they said was due to the closure of Earlham Road.

The Earlham Road/Farrow Road roundabout has been shut to allow for resurfacing of the road, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich (TfN) scheme.

It is part of the green pedalway scheme, a series of safety improvements for cyclists travelling in and out of the city, which have seen a swathe of roadworks put in place over several months.

Ahead of the closure, which will continue all weekend, a spokesman for TfN said: "We understand that the closure will be disruptive and frustrating for those affected and appreciate people's patience during this time.

"Our contractor will be working shifts but will make every effort to keep the noise to a minimum between 11pm and 7am."

The roundabout is shut in all directions and is due to re-open in time for peak traffic on Monday, November 25.

