Search

Advanced search

'Horrendous': town's plea to end disruption as 20 more weeks of roadworks announced

PUBLISHED: 10:22 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 25 December 2019

Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough during 2018 roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough during 2018 roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A town at the centre of a major road improvement scheme is set for more roadworks, despite desperate pleas from businesses to end continued disruption.

The third stage of the transport for Attleborough scheme will begin in February, with 20 weeks of roadworks planned for the market town, focused on the area outside the town hall on Queen's Square.

The junction of Queen's Street and Exchange Street will be closed between February 6 and March 3, with a number of overnight road closures affecting Church Street and its junction with Exchange Street throughout February, March and April.

Norfolk County Council say the work will cut down on traffic improve pedestrian access in the town, but businesses and residents remain unconvinced that the work will be worth the ongoing disruption.

One man, who lives and works in the town but did not want to be named, questioned why the work would take more than three months to complete.

He said: "Twenty weeks is a crazy amount of time to make these changes. Surely after the amount of pain local businesses have had to suffer over the last couple of years, Norfolk County Council could throw a little more manpower at this project to bring that time scale down."

You may also want to watch:

Tim Cobb, who owns The Bakery on Church Street, described the work as "horrendous" for business in Attleborough, and called on people to continue supporting the high street.

He said: "These people sit in offices and look at the figures and maps but don't know our town.

"We have one of the biggest and best range of independent shops, bars, pubs, eateries and other types of shops and businesses in one town. It's second to none and we must show a united front."

Norfolk County Council declined to respond to criticism about the work, but a spokesman said: "The ongoing £4.5m Local Growth Fund (LGF) funded Transport for Attleborough project is working to improve all forms of transport and support planned growth in the town.

"The next phase will see pedestrian and traffic flow improvements made to the area in front of the Town Hall.

"Once the work starts diversion routes will be clearly signed, businesses open as usual signs will be in place where necessary, and we will be carefully monitoring any traffic management and making any adjustments needed.

"We are grateful for everyone's patience while these improvements are under way."

Most Read

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

13 Norfolk walks to try over Christmas and New Year

The Felbrigg trail is one of the winter Norfolk walks you should try over Christmas and New Year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

Culprits who smashed deli window confess to ‘drunken Christmas mishap’

The window of Rainbow Deli Norfolk in Fakenham was left smashed overnight. Picture: Naomi Katze
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists