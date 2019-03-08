Roadworks which could close A47 slip road delayed into new year

Motorists could face weeks of delays on a busy commuter route in the new year after a roundabout revamp delay.

The Norfolk County Council highways project to reshape the southern Longwater interchange in Costessey, involving the A1074 Dereham Road, A47 slip roads, and Longwater and Easton roundabouts on the edge of Norwich, was due to start on October 28.

A council spokesman said: "This work is required as part of the planning conditions for the nearby Taylor Wimpey housing development for which approval was granted in April 2014. To ensure that these necessary improvement works go ahead as swiftly as possible, we are working closely with Taylor Wimpey, Tarmac and Highways England. Work is likely to start early in the new year."

It is expected to take up to five weeks and could involve evening road closures over three nights because of work to upgrade the Longwater and Easton roundabouts.

